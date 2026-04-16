Deputies investigate possible burglary at evacuated Florida apartment building with structural concerns

The Brief The Orange County Sheriff's Office is investigating a possible burglary at a local apartment complex that has simultaneously been flagged for significant structure concerns. Residents of The Rialto were recently evacuated due to structural concerns regarding the building. Deputies report they are actively investigating the possible burglary.



Deputies are investigating a possible burglary at an evacuated Orange County apartment complex closed to tenants last month due to structural concerns.

Nearly one month since the March 19 evacuation of residents and businesses of The Rialto in Doctor Phillips, the Orange County Sheriff's office said that it's investigating a reported burglary in the building.

Though details regarding a possible burglary are limited, the sheriff's office said the investigation is active.

Why were tenants evacuated?

Nearly 400 people were evacuated from their apartment units on Thursday, March 19, after several residents reported their doors being jammed and unable to open. Cracks and damage were found on nearly every floor.

Read more: Florida tenants sue The Rialto owners for breach of contract after evacuations, $1K checks allegedly bounce

Approximately 358 people were displaced from the property and were forced to relocate and find new housing, along with incurring relocation costs.

This story will be updated when more information is made available.