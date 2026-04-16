Anna Kepner: Arraignment scheduled for stepbrother accused of killing Florida teen on cruise

The 16-year-old stepbrother of Anna Kepner, who is accused of sexually attacking and killing his stepsister during a family cruise vacation, has an arraignment hearing scheduled for next week in Miami, according to online records.

Timothy Hudson, 16, is scheduled to appear in federal court on Wednesday, April 22, at 10 a.m. in front of a magistrate judge. At the hearing, the charges against him will be read, and he will have the opportunity to enter a plea to those charges.

What we know:

Hudson has been indicted on federal charges of aggravated sexual abuse and first-degree murder as an adult, the U.S. Attorney's Office announced this week. He is accused of raping and intentionally killing his stepsister, Anna, between Nov. 6 & 7, 2025, during a family vacation aboard the Carnival Horizon cruise ship.

FOX 35 Orlando has attempted to reach attorneys representing Hudson for comment.

The Miami-Dade Medical Examiner has listed Anna's cause of death as mechanical asphyxiation, which is when physical force or an object is used to prevent someone from breathing. The Medical Examiner has declined to release the autopsy report, citing the ongoing criminal investigation.

This is a breaking news story. Stay with FOX 35 Orlando for updates.