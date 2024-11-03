Watch live: SpaceX Starlink rocket launch Sunday from Florida
SpaceX is planning to launch 23 of its Starlink satellites into space on Sunday from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida.
The launch is scheduled for Sunday at 4:57 p.m. from Space Launch Complex 40. Watch the rocket launch in the player above.
Backup opportunities are available until 8:57 p.m. Sunday, or Monday at 4:31 p.m. if needed.
The Space Coast has set a record for the most launches in the year - surpassing last year's number of rocket launches.