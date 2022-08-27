Watch: SpaceX launches more Starlink satellites into space

SpaceX launched another 54 Starlink satellites into low orbit on Saturday night from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida.

Weather pushed back the launch slightly from 10 p.m. to 11:41 p.m. But, the cloud cover made for an incredible backdrop as the rocket made its way through Earth's atmosphere – and illuminated the clouds as it quickly passed through.

The 54 Starlink satellites were launched into space aboard the Falcon 9 rocket. These satellites bring broadcast internet from space to remote and rural areas.

According to SpaceX's website, the cost of internet is $110 a month, plus a one-time $599 hardware cost.