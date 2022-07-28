WATCH: Robber's gun jams as he tries to shoot victim in Las Vegas

Video captured the moment a suspected robber in Las Vegas tried to shoot a man several times, only to have his gun jam.

According to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police, the victim arrived home and had just parked his car in his garage when the suspect approached him and "demanded property."

Security video shows the suspect chasing the victim as he runs. The suspect then tries to fire his gun several times with no success, before running away.

The camera also captured a black sedan driving away from the scene. Officers believe that the "newer-model black sedan with black wheels and dark tinted windows" belongs to the suspect.

LVMPD is asking anyone with information on the crime to come forward.