Video allegedly shows Taco Bell worker throwing boiling water on customers

A lawsuit has been filed after two Taco Bell customers alleged they had "boiling water" poured on them by a restaurant manager in June in a now viral video.

Ben Crump Law and McCathern Law, the law firms handling the case, told Storyful in a statement that the customers – which included a minor – were given "severe burns and trauma" as a result of the incident.

"The actions of Taco Bell employees and management in this incident were callous, outrageous, and inexcusable," the firms said in their joint statement. "This tragic and violent incident that has caused customers, one being a child, life-altering burns and psychological damage over a taco order raises questions about Taco Bell’s hiring and vetting process, as well as their training procedures relating to resolving disputes with customers."

The video from June 17 allegedly shows a Taco Bell employee splash steaming water on the customers, who quickly leave the restaurant.

Additional footage from after the incident shows another employee handling a firearm, according to the firms. Storyful could not confirm what the employee was holding.

"Texas’ gun laws consider it an employer’s responsibility to determine and enforce employment policies relating to carrying firearms in a workplace," Storyful reported.

Taco Bell did not disclose to Storyful its employee policy on carrying firearms in the workplace, saying it could not "comment further on the specifics of the incident" due to pending litigation.

"Everyone deserves to feel safe in Taco Bell restaurants," the fast food chain told Storyful. "We take this very seriously and are working with our local franchisee to investigate."