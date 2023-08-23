Watch: Rare spotless baby giraffe believed to be only 1 in the world

A spotless baby giraffe born at a zoo in Tennessee is believed to be the only one living in the world.

Bright’s Zoo in Limestone, Tennessee, welcomed their newest addition to the family on July 31, 2023.

Video shared by the zoo shows the rare spotless giraffe thriving under the care of her mother, and zoo staff are also assisting.

Rare spotless baby giraffe born at Bright's Zoo in Limestone, Tennessee. (Bright's Zoo)

The baby stands at 6 feet tall and is a beautiful brown color.

But the zoo can’t keep calling her "baby giraffe" forever, so it is asking for the public’s help with naming her.

Rare spotless baby giraffe thriving under her mother's care at Bright's Zoo. (Bright's Zoo)

The zoo has narrowed down their options to four names, which include:

Kipekee: Unique

Firyali: Unusual or Extradonary

Shakiri: "She is most beautiful."

Jamella: "One of great beauty."

Those who want to vote for their favorite name can do so now. The zoo has pinned a post on their Facebook page and people can comment their vote in the post.

The name with the most votes will be announced in about two weeks.

Spotless baby giraffe believed to be only one in the world. (Bright's Zoo)

"The international coverage of our patternless baby giraffe has created a much-needed spotlight on giraffe conservation. Wild populations are silently slipping into extinction, with 40% of the wild giraffe population lost in just the last three decades," said Tony Bright, founder of Bright’s Zoo.

The zoo said it has not only donated to organizations such as Save Giraffes Now, a non-profit in Africa dedicated to saving the giraffe population, but Bright’s Zoo also has a successful breeding program for these gentle giants.

This story was reported from Los Angeles.