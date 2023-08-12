Watch: Penguins released back into Argentinian ocean after being nursed back to health

Fifteen Magellanic penguins were released back into the ocean after suffering from miscellaneous ailments.

They were sent back into the wild in San Clemente del Tuyu, Argentina, on Wednesday.

Footage showed the moment the group of penguins were released back into the Atlantic Ocean after being nursed back to health.

A foundation said the penguins were rescued from the beaches along Buenos Aires between 2022 and 2023. The animals had showed signs of malnutrition and hypothermia. One of them had been oiled, and another one had ingested plastics.

Storyful contributed to this report. This story was reported from Los Angeles.