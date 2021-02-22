Watch: Pedestrians run for cover during police pursuit in Miami
article
MIAMI BEACH, Fla. - The teenage driver of a stolen car was arrested after leading police on a wild chase through Miami Beach on February 21.
Police said the car initially fled from officers and then struck a motormen before several occupants bailed from the vehicle.
The footage shows the car hopping a sidewalk and driving through a park as pedestrians scatter.
Police said the driver, a 15-year-old, was arrested.
They added that they found a firearm with an extended magazine on the driver’s seat. Two occupants of the car remained at large, police said.
Storyful contributed to this report.