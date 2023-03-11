WATCH: NASA'S Crew-5 splashes down off Florida's Space Coast

After successfully making it to the International Space Station back in October 2022, NASA's Crew-5 returned to Florida Saturday night.

NASA targeted 9:02 p.m., for Crew-5's arrival aboard SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket and Crew Dragon spacecraft who splashed down in Tampa, FL.

While in space, Crew-5 performed science, technology demonstrations, and maintenance activities aboard the microgravity laboratory. The flight was the fifth crew rotation mission with SpaceX to station, and the sixth flight of Dragon with people as part of NASA’s Commercial Crew Program.

The crew including Nicole Mann, Josh Cassada, Koichi Wakata, and Anna Kikina spent 157 days in space.

A SpaceX recovery vessel picked up the crew and bought then back to shore.