Watch: Mobile home slides off truck, blocks traffic on North Carolina highway

A traffic nightmare played out in North Carolina Thursday after a mobile home tumbled from its truck and blocked vehicles and drivers.

The West Mecklenburg Fire Department released pictures showing the disaster west of Charlotte on Interstate 485.

Authorities said the truck carrying it fahd crashed and the structure stilt into the four lanes of traffic.

RELATED: 2 missing after massive fire at North Carolina construction site, fire chief says

Official told local news outlets that four people sustained minor injuries.

Storyful contributed to this report. This story was reported from Los Angeles.