WATCH: Man jumps to safety as smoke, flames engulf cherry picker

A fire crew in Alabama made a dramatic intervention, making a makeshift net out of a tent so a man could jump 25 feet to safety from a burning cherry picker.

This clip, posted on Facebook by the Oxford Fire Department, shows the man atop the burning vehicle as the flames and smoke intensify, eventually convincing him to leap to safety.

The fire department said they were called to a fire at Hooligan Harley Davidson on Davis Loop after the cherry picker "made contact with the power lines," trapping the man "approximately 25 feet off the ground."

The man was taken to hospital with a leg injury and for treatment for smoke inhalation, the department said.

Battalion Chief Curtis Cupp was praised for the "quick thinking [that] saved this man’s life."