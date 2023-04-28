Watch live: SpaceX plans 2 Friday launches from Florida following weather delays

Watch SpaceX launches live on FOX 35

After Thursday's inclement weather delayed the launch of a Falcon Heavy rocket from Cape Canaveral, SpaceX said it will make another attempt on Friday evening, just a few hours removed from another launch of a Falcon 9 at an adjacent launch pad.

One of the towers at Kennedy Space Center's Launch Pad 39A was struck by lightning during Thursday night's storms (see photo below).

In a tweet, SpaceX said the rocket and tower were inspected, and "all systems are looking good."

Here is a look at the two rocket launches scheduled for tonight.

SpaceX SES O3b mPOWER mission

The space agency is targeting Friday, April 28 for a Falcon 9 launch of the SES O3b mPOWER mission to medium-Earth orbit from Space Launch Complex 40 (SLC-40) at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station. The 88-minute launch window opens at 6:12 p.m. ET.

The first stage booster supporting this mission was previously launched for Crew-6. Following stage separation, the first stage will land on the Just Read the Instructions droneship, which will be stationed in the Atlantic Ocean.

A backup opportunity is scheduled on Saturday, April 29.

SpaceX ViaSat-3 Americas Mission

SpaceX is also targeting Friday, April 28 for a Falcon Heavy launch of the ViaSat-3 Americas mission to geostationary orbit from Launch Complex 39A (LC-39A) at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center. Also on board this mission is Astranis's first MicroGEO satellite and Gravity Space’s GS-1 satellite.

The 57-minute launch window opens at 7:29 p.m. ET. One of the side boosters on this mission previously supported Arabsat-6A, STP-2, COSMO-SkyMed Second Generation FM2, KPLO, and three Starlink missions, and the second previously supported launch of Arabsat-6A and STP-2.

Residents along Florida's Space Coast are familiar with a typical Falcon 9 rocket configuration. A Falcon Heavy configuration includes a center core on which two Falcon 9 boosters are attached, with the second stage atop the center core.

ViaSat-3 is a constellation of three ultra-high-capacity, Ka-band satellites expected to increase our global coverage and network capacity to bring connectivity where needed. When fully operational, the network is expected to enable billions — in homes and businesses, on planes and at sea, and in communities that were once off the grid — to connect with the people and information they need.

ViaSat-3 constellation at a glance