Watch live: SpaceX, NSIL GSAT-N2 mission from Florida

SpaceX is set to help launch the NSIL GSAT-N2 satellite into space from Florida on Monday afternoon. Watch the launch in the player above.

The two-hour launch window opens at 1:31 p.m., which means the launch could happen as early as that point or within that window. The launch will happen from Space Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

If needed, a backup launch opportunity is available on Tuesday. That launch window opens at 4:33 a.m.

This will be the 19th flight for the Falcon 9 first stage booster. After stage separation, it will land on the "Just Read the Instructions" droneship.