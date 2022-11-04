WATCH LIVE: Eastbound lanes I-4 closed in Seminole County due to deadly crash
LAKE MARY, Fla. - The Florida Highway Patrol has shut down portions of Interstate 4 in Seminole County due to a deadly crash.
Troopers are on the scene near mile marker 102 in Sanford. According to the FHP, three vehicles were involved in a crash just before 3 p.m, including a 2007 Harley-Davidson motorcycle. The motorcyclist, a 65-year-old Deltona man, was pronounced deceased. The drivers of the other vehicles, a 2012 Honda Civic, and a 2022 Toyota Tundra, remained at the scene and did not require medical transportation.
This crash remains under investigation.