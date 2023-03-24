Teams assessing whale stranded at Flagler Beach on Florida's Atlantic Coast

A whale is stranded on the sand in Flagler Beach, not far from the Gamble Rogers Memorial State Recreation Area.

The whale, which is approximately 15 feet in length and weighs an estimated 3,000 pounds, has beached itself several times after rescuers attempted to pull it back into the water. A spokesperson for Flagler County tells FOX 35 News the animal is a Cuvier's beaked whale.

According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), the Cuvier's beaked whale, sometimes called "goose-beaked whales," are found in most oceans and seas worldwide and have the most extensive range of all beaked whale species. Cuvier’s beaked whales, like all marine mammals, are protected under the Marine Mammal Protection Act, and prefer deep waters of the continental slope and edge, NOAA says.

"Cuvier’s beaked whales are capable of diving up to at least 3,300 feet for 20 to 40 minutes," according to NOAA.

A whale is stranded on the sand right in Flagler Beach very near the Gamble Rogers Memorial State Recreation Area.

Several beachgoers were attempting to make the whale feel as comfortable as possible, even covering it with wet towels to prevent sunburn. The mammal is believed to be sick and authorities said it must be euthanized.

Team members from the Hubbs-SeaWorld Research Institute (HSWRI), which is described as an independent, non-profit research organization, have joined other staff from SeaWorld Orlando and local law enforcement to determine the next course of action.

While the onsite team believes this whale is likely suffering from some sickness, NOAA reports that this particular species of beaked whale is very sensitive to underwater sounds.

"Strandings of this species in the Bahamas, Caribbean Sea, Canary Islands, and Mediterranean Sea have been associated with active naval sonar," according to NOAA.