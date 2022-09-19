WATCH: Florida deputy jumps in river to arrest accused boat burglar

article

A deputy of Volusia Sheriff's Office's marine unit jumped into the Halifax River over the weekend to arrest an alleged boat burglar refusing to come to land.

The Volusia Sheriff's Office said the incident happened Saturday morning as the sheriff's office assisted the Daytona Beach Police Department with getting the suspect out of the Halifax River.

In the video, Deputy Freeburn arrives at the suspect's location on a boat with law enforcement sirens on and can be heard telling the suspect to get out of the water.

"If I have to come in there and get you, it's not going to be a good day, OK," Freeburn said. "What did I do?" the suspect tells the deputy. "Y'all are mad because I'm in the water swimming," he added.

After a brief back and forth with the suspect, Freeburn jumps into the water and safely takes the man to shore.