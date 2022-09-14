WATCH: Florida dog missing for nearly a year reunited with family | 'It's our baby'

Grab the tissues! A video shared online of a Florida couple reuniting with their missing dog will surely bring you to tears.

Conway, the dog, has been missing for nearly a year. The Highlands County Sheriff's Office said he was reported missing out of Hardee County on Nov. 11, 2021.

Deputies said he was found exactly 10 months later walking along a street in Sebring, Florida, and was taken in by animal services.

"He was skinny and exhausted and looked almost nothing like the healthy, happy dog he was when he went missing," the sheriff's office stated in a Facebook post.

MORE HEADLINES:

Thankfully, Conway had a microchip, which allowed officials to track down his owners. The sheriff's office shared a video of the sweet reunion online.

In the video, Conway is seen walking down a hall before being greeted by his owners. Instantly, his tail begins to wag in excitement.

"Oh my God," one of the owners can be heard saying. "It's our baby," the other tearfully said.

Needless to say, Conway was definitely happy to see his family.

The sheriff's office is encouraging pet owners to have their furry pals microchipped in case they get lost and to keep the information updated if they move. "It costs only $10 to get a chip at Animal Services. Call 863-402-6730 or visit www.hcso-animalservices.org for more information," the sheriff's office stated.