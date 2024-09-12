WATCH: Deputies remove 8-foot alligator from Florida resident's doorstep

An 8-foot alligator that found itself on the doorstep of a Florida home over the weekend was safely relocated by the help of local deputies.

The Lee County Sheriff's Office shared a video on social media showing its deputies assisting Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) officials with removing the large reptile from a Bonita Springs doorstep.

"See ya later, Alligator!" the sheriff's office wrote.

