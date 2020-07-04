WATCH: Blue Angels fly over Mount Rushmore

President Donald Trump traveled to Keystone, South Dakota, on July 3 to visit Mount Rushmore for an Independence Day celebration.

A military flyover and fireworks were among the planned events. This video shows Blue Angels F/A-18 Hornets flying over the monument, according to the US Defense Department.

Demonstrators were seen blocking Iron Mountain Road, leading up to Mount Rushmore, and were heard chanting anti-Trump and Black Lives Matter messages. Supporters of the region’s First Nations people, the Sioux Nation, also known as Oceti Sakowin, were heard lobbying for land rights.

The National Guard arrived to disperse protesters, with Storyful verified video showing confrontations between Trump supporters and protesters.