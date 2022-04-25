Watch artists at work at 14th annual Winter Park Paint Out event

Art lovers, here's your chance to watch professional artists at work at the Winter Park Paint Out.

The 14th annual event kicked off Sunday at the Albin Polasek Museum and Sculpture Gardens located at 633 Osceola Avenue.

At the outdoor event, attendees get to see artwork painted from start to finish, view recently painted art at the museum gallery, and take part in free painting demonstrations.

All artwork created at the event will be available for purchase and can be viewed online at www.winterparkpaintout.org. According to the website, a portion of the proceeds will be used to support the museum.

Admission to the gallery and gardens will be free throughout the event.

Advertisement

The event will take place Monday, April 25 through Friday, April 29, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on Saturday, April 30, from 9 a.m. to noon.