WATCH AGAIN: Babyface sings 'America the Beautiful' at Super Bowl LVII

A trio of melodic anthems kicked off Super Bowl LVII Sunday. Sheryl Lee Ralph performed "Lift Every Voice and Sing," Chris Stapleton sang the national anthem, and 12-time Grammy award winner Babyface performed "America the Beautiful."

The two-minute and 16-second set showcased Babyface's raw talents that have earned him multiple Grammys. He's garnered multiple hits throughout his lauded career including "Whip Appeal," "When Can I See You" and "Give U My Heart" with Toni Braxton. He’s the co-founder of LaFace Records and collaborated with a number of big names including Whitney Houston, Aretha Franklin, Madonna, Mariah Carey, Mary J. Blige, Ella Mai and Patti LaBelle.

He strung his pink guitar that was decorated with the American flag on it.

Chris Stapleton hit the stage next when he performed the national anthem. Stapleton is an eight-time Grammy winner, is considered one of the country’s most respected and beloved musicians. He took home three Grammys last year and was honored with a Country Music Association Award for male vocalist of the year in 2021.

Super Bowl LVII kicked off at 6:30 p.m. ET on Sunday at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

Rihanna is set to perform at the halftime show.