WATCH: Adorable ducks welcome guests back to Walt Disney World

Annual passholders were welcomed back to Walt Disney World on Thursday -- and they were greeted by some adorable new cast members.

Disney posted video of a group of ducks waddling around the Magic Kingdom as passholders got their first look at the parks since the shut down in March. The general public started booking their own tickets on Thursday.

"Ducks at Magic Kingdom Park were up at the quack of dawn, ready to welcome guests back to The Most Magical Place on Earth," Disney tweeted.

The feathered cuties are seen strutting their stuff near Cinderella's Castle and swimming in the nearby waters.

Several posts on the Walt Disney World Annual Passholders Facebook page showed the parks nearly empty on Thursday. Popular attractions such as the Avatar Flight of Passage at Animal Kingdom were only a 15-minute wait.

Magic Kingdom and Animal Kingdom officially reopen on July 11. Hollywood Studios and Epcot reopen on July 15.

