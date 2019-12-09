Warrant: Special education teacher made boy, 5, sit in his own waste

A special education teacher in Cobb County is facing charges, accused of making a 5-year-old student sit in his own waste for hours.

Kelly Lewis, 56, is a teacher at Frey Elementary School. According to an arrest warrant, Lewis knew the student defecated on himself but made him sit in his soiled clothes for about two hours, stating she was "going to prove a point" about restroom habits. The incident happened on Nov. 21, but the charges were filed this past Wednesday.

Lewis was charged with one count of cruelty to children.

The warrant states the child suffered mental pain from Lewis' actions.

According to the school system, the parents were notified and Lewis was placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.