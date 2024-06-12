'Want it removed': Neighbors worry Brevard's crocodile is too close to homes, kids at park

A controversial croc is causing concerns once again in Brevard County.

It’s been spotted in several canals on the Space Coast in the past few days after it was re-located and swam 100 miles back to Brevard. Most recently, it surfaced near De Soto Park, and residents say it nearly ate a small dog.

Neighbors are now asking FWC to do something before it’s too late.

One homeowner tells FOX 35 that her dog Sammy got out and ran to a rock by the water’s edge. People cutting down trees on the other side of the water raced to the rescue before the dog was a goner and the croc moved in.

"They said, stop, stop there’s a crocodile," said Cathy Nielsen who rushed in to rescue Sammy, her small dog.

She moved as fast as she could because there was a crocodile, hiding in the brush, coming in fast.

"All of a sudden, the croc sees the dog go right up against the rock," said Meghan Di Crocco who watched the terrifying situation unfold.

Tree trimming crews were working on the other side of the canal and saw the reptile moving in towards the dog, so they tried to help but also ended up in danger when one of the workers fell in the water.

"This crocodile does not really care that we’re even human or how many of us there are. He didn’t hesitate to go for Alan when he fell in," said Di Crocco.

Thankfully, no one was injured during this encounter on Tuesday night around dusk near De Soto Park.

"Hey, FWC will you just at least do something?," asked Di Crocco who is worried about public safety.

On Wednesday, FWC and Satellite Beach police were both on site talking with neighbors who aren’t happy to see the croc come back to the area.

"Oh not again! Here he comes," exclaimed Nielsen.

FWC moved the crocodile last year. They relocated it nearly 100 miles away, but it swam back.

Gatorland experts say this could keep happening year after year, and they’re here to help.

"If it has to be removed, we can for sure give it a forever home at Gatorland," said Savannah Boan who’s the crocodilian enrichment coordinator at Gatorland.

Gatorland would be happy to re-home the crocodile if FWC made the call. FOX 35 asked the agency about this, and FWC said in a statement:

"Moving an animal into permanent captivity is a last resort when all other options for coexistence have been exhausted."

Neighbors think the croc would do better somewhere else, away from homes and away from people at the park.

"I don’t want it killed or anything like that. I just want it removed," concluded Nielsen.

Neighbors who live in this HOA by the park say they are now considering adding a fence to parts of their yards. They're also more nervous because their backyards go right to the water’s edge. They do not have a sea wall, dock or any separation from their backyard and the crocodile.