Walt Disney World virtual queues coming to an end for two popular rides

You will no longer have to worry about waking up early to snag a spot in the virtual queue for two of the popular rides at Walt Disney World!

Disney announced that their virtual queue experiences would no longer be offered for Tiana's Bayou Adventure, located in Magic Kingdom, and Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind, located in Epcot, starting Monday Feb. 24.

Since both rides opened, you could only enjoy them by securing a spot in the virtual queue through the My Disney Experience App or by purchasing Lightning Lane access.

Those visiting the parks had two chances to join the virtual queue through the app on the day they planned to visit, once at 7 a.m. and again at 1 p.m. If a spot was secured, they then were given a return time, known as a "boarding group", to enjoy the ride.

Now both Tiana's Bayou Adventure and Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind will have a traditional standby queue.

Once this change takes effect, there will be no virtual queues operating at any of the Walt Disney World parks. All attractions will use a standby line.

