Walt Disney World tourist 'knocked over' and injured in 'stampede' at Magic Kingdom, lawsuit says

A tourist who visited Walt Disney World this summer is suing the theme park after she was "knocked over" and injured during a "stampede" at Magic Kingdom, according to a lawsuit.

Debra O'Steen and her attorneys at Morgan & Morgan filed the negligence suit in Orange County last week. O'Steen, who's from Pennsylvania, said she visited the theme park on June 25.

While walking on Main Street at Magic Kingdom, O'Steen said a "crowd of people rushed" her which "knocked her over in a stampede," the lawsuit said, adding that the park was "packed and extremely busy" that day.

Two events were being held at Magic Kingdom that day, the Festival of Fantasy Parade and the Happily Ever After fireworks show. The lawsuit did not specify which event the crowd was apparently rushing to.

Crowds fill Main Street USA in front of "The Partners" statue of Walt Disney and Mickey Mouse at the Magic Kingdom on the 50th anniversary of Walt Disney World, in Lake Buena Vista, Florida, on Oct. 1, 2021.

The lawsuit said Walt Disney World was negligent in keeping the crowd controlled ahead of the event.

O'Steen suffered bodily and terminal injury, mental and physical pain and suffering, disability, disfigurement, hospitalization expenses and past lost wages, according to the lawsuit. She's demanding damages and a trial by jury as a result.

Disney's website says several security measures are in place at its theme parks, including but not limited to "uniformed police officers, specially trained hazard detection canines, security screening technology, bag checks and other measures."

Tourist line Main Street and take photos of a parade going by at the Magic Kingdom Park at Walt Disney World in Orange County, Florida on June 1, 2022.

"Please note that we do not broadly discuss the specifics of our security procedures to avoid compromising their effectiveness," the website adds.

FOX 35 has reached out to Walt Disney World for more information about its crowd control safety protocol, and for comment on the lawsuit. No word back yet.