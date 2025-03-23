Walt Disney World fire at EPCOT: Photos, videos, what happened

The Brief A fire sparked backstage at Walt Disney World's EPCOT theme park. While backstage, flames could be seen from the France Pavilion, part of the "World Showcase" at EPCOT. Photos and videos flooded social media, showing a column of dark smoke rising from behind France.



As Walt Disney World Resort guests were venturing around EPCOT's World Showcase on Saturday evening, a dark column of black smoke began to rise near the France Pavilion, officials said.

Photos and videos posted to social media showed the fire located backstage, near "Remy's Ratatouille Adventure" ride. Disney officials told FOX 35 that the fire itself was extinguished fast, and that people nearby were evacuated backstage or away from the Paris area.

Where did the fire start?

According to officials with Walt Disney World Resort, the fire happened backstage – away from guests – behind the France Pavilion, which is part of EPCOT's World Showcase.

Photos and videos began appearing on social media around 7 p.m. on Saturday. The Disney official said the fire was out by 7:20 p.m.

What caught fire?

A walk-in cooler. The Disney official told FOX 35 on Saturday that a walk-in cooler backstage caught fire, leading to the thick cloud of dark smoke.

The good news, no one – guests nor Disney employees – were hurt in the fire, according to the official.

It happened during a busy time for the Florida theme park: Spring Break and amid EPCOT's Spring Flower & Garden Festival.

Image 1 of 9 ▼ Smoke hovers from backstage of the France Pavilion at EPCOT on March 22, 2025. A Disney World official said a walk-in cooler caught fire. Credit: Frank Holland

Where is the France Pavilion within Disney's World Showcase?

The France Pavilion is a French-themed pavilion that is part of the World Showcase within Epcot at Walt Disney World. It's home to a restaurant, an ice cream and sorbet shop, and wine and champagne tastings.

It is located between the Morocco and United Kingdom pavilions.