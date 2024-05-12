Walt Disney World announces opening date for Tiana's Bayou Adventure

Disney has announced the new opening date for the Tiana's Bayou Adventure ride in Magic Kingdom Park at Walt Disney World on Saturday.

The highly anticipated ride is set to open on June 28, the company said in a news release.

Photo: Disney Parks

Set with a New Orleans theme, the ride will include the characters Princess Tiana, Mama Odie, Louis, among others with Afro-Cuban music as tunes for guests.

The characters are based from the animated film The Princess and the Frog.

Dozens of animatronics figures will be featured in the new adventure ride, the company said.