Walt Disney World announces fall, Halloween-inspired treats and merchandise coming to the parks

"Fall" back into the magic at Walt Disney World.

Cast members are hard at work bringing the season to Disney.

From Sept. 15 to Oct. 31, guests at Disney's Magic Kingdom will soak in the sites and treat themselves to the tastes of autumn.

Main Street U.S.A will get its fall makeover at the Magic Kingdom, while all four Disney parks will feature sweet and savory treats to commemorate the fall and Halloween season.

Some of the treats you can find around the Disney parks include:

Not So Poison Apple Cupcake (Available at Pinocchio Village House inside the Magic Kingdom) – A spiced apple cupcake with pecan crunch buttercream themed after a poison apple

Pumpkin Cheesecake Cannoli (Available at PizzeRizzo inside Hollywood Studios) – Pumpkin cheesecake mixed with a hazelnut praline crunch in a cannoli shell

Mickey Monster Mash Burger (Available at Cosmic Ray’s Starlight Café inside the Magic Kingdom) – Burger with Meunster cheese, potato barrels, bacon, and sriracha aïoli

Disney has also announced a number of collectible popcorn buckets and sippers during the Halloween and fall season.

And for the first time, guests, including adults, can wear costumes into the Magic Kingdom during regular park hours.

Before you head to the Magic Kingdom, check Disney's Know Before You Go page and Costume Guidelines.

RELATED: 'Mickey's Not-So-Scary Halloween Party' canceled amid coronavirus concerns, Disney says

For more information, visit the Disney Parks Blog.