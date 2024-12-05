Walt Disney World adds three lion siblings to the Savanna at Animal Kingdom

Walt Disney World has announced the addition of three new lion cubs to the Savanna at Animal Kingdom.

Siblings Mshango, Zahara and Neema are exploring their new habitat, which is overlooking the lush, sun-kissed Harambe Wildlife Reserve.

Disney leaders say the three siblings represent an essential part of the future of the lion population.

"In time, they could breed with members of another pride as part of the Association of Zoos and Aquariums’ Species Survival Plan, which is designed to ensure the responsible breeding and genetic diversity of animal populations, many of which are threatened or endangered in the wild," Disney leaders said in a press release.

The lions are enjoying their new home just a few weeks ahead of the debut of The Walt Disney Studios’ newest live action film: "Mufasa: The Lion King."

The film will premiere Dec. 20.

The film highlights the importance of preserving the natural habitats that lions, such as Mufasa, call home.

As part of Disney's continued conservation efforts, and in celebration of the film, the theme park is relaunching the global "Protect the Pride" conservation campaign.

The campaign supports the Wildlife Conservation Network’s Lion Recovery Fund, as well as LRF's partners working across Africa.

The organization's goal is to double the number of lions in the wild by 2050.

