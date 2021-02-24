Orlando commissioner assists with registration, transportation to Walmart vaccine site

A new coronavirus vaccine site opens in Orlando on Thursday, and a local commissioner is also helping people to register and get transportation to and from the location.

A Walmart off of Princeton Street will serve as a drive-up vaccination site for people 65 and up, as well as health care workers and long-term care staff who have direct contact with patients. The company is holding vaccine events in locations with those deemed most vulnerable and underserved.

"My mom, she’s 75, so it's nice to have those around," said Orlando resident Margaret Bell.

The popup site was pushed by Orlando Commissioner Bakari Burns. He said he talked to Walmart executives and then went door-to-door, looking for seniors who needed help scheduling an appointment.

"The ease of getting an appointment is going to be key, because so many of our seniors are not tech-savvy, don’t have access to the internet."

He added that his office is assisting 500 people but can help others as well. Seniors can also go to Walmart’s online portal to register.

"As more vaccines are available, I’m hoping that these pop-up sites remain in communities that are accessible in minority communities."

Many like Bell, who lives in nearby Pine Hills, said it’s needed.

"It's easier because we live right there over Mercy [Drive], so this is a lot closer and it’s not as crowded as the other ones."

Orlando resident Kim Sparrow added, "I think there’s a whole lot of people that can’t get in a car and get out to the Convention Center and they need something in their neighborhoods."

The drive-thru clinic will begin on February 25th. The store expects the event to last for several weeks, depending on vaccine supply.

You must meet one of the following criteria to be eligible for a vaccine:

Persons 65 years of age and older

Health care personnel with direct patient contact and residents and staff of long-term care facilities

Those who are eligible can schedule an appointment at www.walmart.com/COVIDvaccine or can contact Commissioner Bakari Burns at 407-246-2006.

