Walmart offering alcohol delivery service in Florida

article

You can now order your booze online from Walmart and get it without ever leaving your home!

In an effort to compete in the online grocery war games, Walmart has announced that some customers in Florida and California will be able to order booze from their grocery store website and have it delivered to their front door. The service will be made available in nearly 200 stores across both states.

This comes as the company is now allowing customers to order alcoholic beverages online along with the rest of their groceries, and have them delivered to their car at curbside pickup.

The new service is being offered at more than 2,000 Walmart stores across the country. Customers can select a time to pick up their order and then park in the convenient reserved parking spaces. An associate will then bring your order out to your vehicle.

Customers are required to provide valid I.D. for alcohol purchases.

In Orlando, the new pickup service applies to customers who place their adult beverage orders at the following stores:

• 16313 New Independence Parkway, Winter Garden, FL 34787

• 825 Casa Verde Blvd, Lake Mary, FL 32746

• 17030 Us Highway 441, Mount Dora, FL 32757

• 2501 Citrus Blvd, Leesburg, FL 34748

• 11250 E Colonial Dr, Orlando, FL 32817

• 1239 State Road 436 Ste 101, Casselberry, FL 32707

• 1700 S Org Blsmtrail, Apopka, FL 32703

• 4400 13Th St, Saint Cloud, FL 34769

• 8801 Conroy Windermere Rd, Orlando, FL 32835

• 185 N Charles Richard Beall Boulevard, Debary, FL 32713

• 600 S Alafaya Trail, Orlando, FL 32828

• 5991 S Goldenrod Rd, Orlando, FL 32822

• 902 Lee Rd, Orlando, FL 32810

• 3101 W Princeton St, Orlando, FL 32808

• 4255 Alafaya Trail, Oviedo, FL 32765

• 5216 Red Bug Lake Road, Winter Springs, FL 32708

• 904 Cypress Pkwy, Kissimmee, FL 34759

• 2125 Nolte Road, St. Cloud, FL 34772

• 3950 N. Wichham Road, Melbourne, FL 32935

• 9047 Curry Ford Road, Orlando, FL 32825

• 5511 Deep Lake Rd, Oviedo, FL 32765

• 13801 Landstar Blvd., Orlando, FL 32824

• 1569 Saxon Boulevard, Deltona, FL 32725

• 820 Balmy Beach Drive, Apopka, FL 32703



