Walmart mandating one-way aisles to encourage social distancing

In an effort to keep customers a safe distance apart while shopping during the coronavirus pandemic, Walmart announced they will be implementing one-way aisles in many of its stores starting Thursday.

"We expect this to help more customers avoid coming into close contact with others as they shop," the company wrote on their website.

“Beginning April 23, our facility will be going to one-way aisles,” one Walmart store announced on social media. “One-way aisles are designed to increase social distancing and give customers more space on each aisle.”

Customers will be directed by floor decals that will indicate which way to go. The green decals will read “Shop This Way” at the entrance of each aisle.

You will find a “Do Not Shop This Way” decals at the opposite end to let customers know to not enter from that side.

The new policy has garnered mixed reactions.

“Thank you. I’ve been avoiding shopping because it’s hard to keep safe. I’m high risk. Everyone may not appreciate it but I do,” wrote one customer on Facebook.

Another shopper wrote, “They are already doing this at Publix. I have found that it increases shopping time, causes congestion in areas of high interest, and forces people close together in groups as some of us want to pass or move around slower people.”

Walmart recently began limiting the number of customers allowed in the store at once. Currently, the policy states that no more than five customers for each 1,000 square feet can be in the store at any given time.

The company has also made it a requirement at all of its stores for employees to wear face masks while working during the pandemic.