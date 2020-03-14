Expand / Collapse search

Walmart closing its stores early over coronavirus concerns

Coronavirus
MIAMI, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 18: Walmart carts are seen outside of a store as the company reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings that fell short of analysts’ estimates on February 18, 2020 in Miami, Florida. Walmart earned $1.38 a share, short of some

LAKE MARY, Fla. - In response to coronavirus, Walmart announced it will be closing its stores early.

In a statement on Walmart's website, it said: "Starting March 15, Walmart stores and Neighborhood Markets will be open 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. until further notice. This will help ensure associates can clean and stock products. Stores operating under more reduced hours will keep current hours of operation."

Publix and other stores also announced adjusting their hours.

Publix stores will begin closing at 8 p.m. nightly, beginning Saturday, March 14, the Lakeland, Florida-based company announced late Friday.

This story was written in Lake Mary, Florida.