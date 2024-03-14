Cashews sold at Florida Walmart locations recalled due to undeclared allergies, FDA says

Cashews sold at Walmart stores in Florida have been recalled due to undeclared allergies, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. announced Tuesday it is voluntarily recalling a limited amount of Great Value Honey Roasted Cashews due to undeclared coconut and milk allergies.

"The recall was initiated after a consumer report of finding coconut cashews within a container labeled as honey roasted cashews," the FDA said in a news release. "An investigation identified that a limited number of incorrect honey roasted cashew labels were applied to the plastic cans of coconut cashews during the manufacturing process."

Great Value Honey Roasted Cashews sold at Walmart stores in Florida have been recalled. (Photo: U.S. Food and Drug Administration)

People with allergies or sensitivities to coconut or milk "run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reactions" if they eat this product, the FDA said. No adverse reactions have been reported yet.

This 8.25-ounce container of cashews has a best if used by date of July 8, 2025, which can be found on the bottom of the tin.

This product, which has a UPC number of 078742133348, has been distributed at Walmart stores in Florida, as well as 29 other states, and on Walmart.com.

If you have this product in your possession, do not consume it. You can either discard it, or return it to Walmart for a full refund.