Voters head to polls for Orange County special election on Tuesday

The Brief A special election is taking place on Tuesday in Orange County. There are currently two vacant seats — House District 40 and Senate District 15. The polls opened at 7 a.m. and will close at 7 p.m.



Here's everything we know about the race and how you can have your say at the polls.

What is the Orange County special election for?

What we know:

One senate seat and one house seat that oversee the western part of Orange County, running west of Orange Avenue in Orlando and Interstate 4, are currently empty.

The two vacant seats are House District 40 and Senate District 15.

Republican Willie J. Montague and Democrat Lavon Bracy Davis are on the ballot for the Senate seat, which opened after U.S. Sen. Geraldine Thompson died earlier this year after serving in the legislature for nearly 20 years. This seat covers areas such as Winter Garden, Apopka and Zellwood.

Republican Tuan Le and Democrat Rashon Young are on the ballot for the House seat, which is opening since Davis, who currently represents House District 40, is running for the Senate seat. This seat covers areas such as College Park, Pine Hills, Rosemont and Ocoee.

Willie J. Montague, left, Lavon Bracy Davis, Rashon Young and Tuan Le, right. (Credit: Courtesy photos) Expand

How to vote in the special election

What you can do:

The polls opened at 7 a.m. on Tuesday and will close at 7 p.m.

So far, more than 15,000 people have already cast their ballots, with over 10,000 votes submitted by mail and about 5,000 through early voting, marking the current voter turnout at 5.62%.

Vote-by-mail ballots for the races must be turned in to the Orange County Supervisor of Elections office by 7 p.m.

Voters seeking information about polling locations or how to cast a ballot can visit the supervisor of elections’ website here.