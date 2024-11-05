Election 2024: Florida voter information website crashes on Election Day: State official

Millions of Florida voters are expected to hit the polls Tuesday to vote in the 2024 Election. Officials have been planning for early voting and Tuesday's vote for months, hoping to ensure that the process goes as smoothly as possible.

Early Tuesday, a spokesperson for the Florida Secretary of State's office confirmed that its voter information website was down, which lets voters look up their voting precinct.

What does this mean?

The state's "Voter Information Lookup" website allows Florida voters to verify their voter registration is active, and to find their nearest polling precinct.

As of Tuesday morning, the website loaded, but was slow to process information or would not advance to the next page during FOX 35's attempts.

A spokesperson confirmed that the website was experiencing issues. There was no estimated time for a fix.

How can I find my assigned voting precinct?

In the meantime, voters can find their assigned polling precinct by contacting their local Supervisor of Elections Office, or they can contact the Secretary of State's information line at (866) 308-6739.

If the embed doesn't work below, click the links below to find your local elections' office.

Central Florida Supervisor of Elections Offices

Does this impact voting?

No. The spokesperson for the Secretary of State's Office said the issue is only impacting voter information lookup, and that it has no issue regarding a voter's ability to vote or the counting of votes.