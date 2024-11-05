How to vote in Florida: What to bring to the polls on Election Day

It's Election Day in Florida. Do you have everything you need to vote at the polls?

Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. local time. If you're in line before 7 p.m. you will still be allowed to vote.

Unlike early voting, on Election Day, you must vote at your assigned precinct. Don't know it? No worries if not. It's easy to find out. Scroll down for everything you need to know to vote on Election Day.

Download the FOX Local app to your mobile for live election coverage, election results

What do I need to bring with me to vote?

You need to bring a valid ID that has both a photo of you on it and your signature, such as a driver's license, U.S. passport, military ID, etc. Note: Your voter identification card is not an acceptable form of ID.

Acceptable forms of ID include:

Florida driver's license

Florida identification card

U.S. Passport

Debit or Credit card (remember, you need photo and signature)

Miliary ID

Student ID

Retirement center ID

Neighborhood association ID

Public assistance ID

Florida concealed weapon or firearm license

Veteran health ID card

Government employee ID card

What if I forgot my ID?

You'll be allowed to vote a provisional ballot, which will take longer to be counted. You will have to verify your voter eligibility with ID and signature by 5 p.m. the next day for your ballot to be counted.

Where do I vote? Find your assigned polling location

It's really easy to find out where you need to go to vote on Election Day. Click on your county in the map below to be taken to your Supervisor of Elections' website. Enter your name, birthdate, and address.

If the embed doesn't show up, click the links below:

If I make a mistake on my ballot, can I get another one?

Yes, as long as it has not already been put through the tabulator. Florida voters are allowed up to three attempts to vote.

If you make a mistake, let a poll worker know. You will then need to "physically alter the ballot by notching, cutting, or tearing through the timing marks on the spoiled ballot." A poll worker is allowed to help with this if needed.

Can I still vote if I am in line when the polls close?

The polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. local time on Election Day, Nov. 5. As long as you are in line to vote prior to 7 p.m., you will still be allowed to cast your ballot.

"All eligible voters standing in line at the polling place by the early voting closing hour or 7 p.m. on Election Day shall be allowed to vote. A procedure should be in place to clearly mark the end of the line such as having the deputy stand behind the last person in line to establish a cut-off point," reads the "Polling Place Procedures Manual."

When will the election results start to come out?

Polls will close at 7 p.m. Shortly after polls close, preliminary results are expected to be released within 30 minutes.

In Florida, early voting and vote-by-mail ballots turned in to early voting sites are allowed to be tabulated (counted) as they're turned in, though the results cannot be released before polls close (that's against state law).

After the initial batch of results is released, Election Day votes will be tabulated (counted) immediately. Updates will then happen for the next several hours until all ballots have been counted.