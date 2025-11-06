Volusia stores caught selling tobacco, alcohol to underage buyers in operation, deputies say

The Brief An undercover operation took place at 59 stores throughout Volusia Couty, according to deputies. Officials said charges will be filed against the clerk and managers who sold to the undercover buyer.



(Volusia Sheriff's Office)

More than 30 stores were caught selling alcohol or tobacco to customers under the age of 21 during an undercover operation, according to the Volusia Sheriff's Office.

The weeklong operation was a joint effort between Volusia Narcotics task Forces and the Deltona Narcotics Enforcement Team where an undercover buyer went to 59 stores throughout the county.

Officials said the various vape shops and convenience stores were located in Edgewater, New Smyrna Beach, Deltona, Orange City, Holly Hill, Port Orange, Debary, Osteen and DeLand.

Charges will be filed with the State Attorney's Office on all clerks, managers and owners who sold to the undercover buyer, according to deputies.