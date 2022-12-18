Volusia Sheriff's deputy arrested on DUI charge after being pulled over on I-4, deputies say

An off-duty Volusia Sheriff's Office deputy is accused of driving under the influence while in her personal vehicle on Interstate 4 in Seminole County Saturday night.

Julia Curtin, 23, was arrested on a DUI charge after a trooper pulled her over on I-4 near State Road 46 around 11:30 p.m. for her driving pattern, a news release stated.

Following an investigation by the Florida Highway Patrol, Curtin was taken into custody and booked into the Seminole County Jail.

Curtin, who has been with VSO since 2019, will be placed on administrative leave with pay because of her arrest, the sheriff's office said.