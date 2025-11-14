Volusia Sheriff's Office buys billboard in New York's Times Square: Move to Florida, work here

Volusia Sheriff Mike Chitwood has a bold message for New York police officers: Move to Florida.

And he isn't being shy about it.

The Volusia County Sheriff's Foundation, a nonprofit organization that supports recruiting and funding efforts alongside the Volusia County Sheriff's Office, has purchased billboards in the heart of New York City – Times Square, encouraging New York Police Department officers to move to Florida.

Dear NYPD, Sunny Florida is waiting — Ad message posted in New York's Times Square

"Dear NYPD, Sunny Florida is waiting," reads one ad, followed by a QR code that directs to VSO's career page.

"Serve a community that appreciates you," read another.

80 times a day through January 2026

The Volusia Sheriff's Office posted a photo of the billboard on its Facebook page and said it would be shown 80 times a day through January 31, 2026, which, based on our math, would be more than 6,000 times over the span of nearly 80 days.

"Wherever you’re coming from, if you’re a great cop then Sunny Florida is a fantastic place to start your next chapter," read the post.

VSO said the money used to buy the ads was paid for by the foundation, not tax dollars.

Volusia Sheriff: Move to Florida

Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood has been critical of New York's November mayoral election, where voters elected Zohran Mamdani. Mamdani is a self-described democratic socialist.

Sheriff Chitwood has touted the Florida Law Enforcement Recruitment Bonus Payment Program – launched in 2022 – that gives a one-time $5,000 bonus—after taxes—to newly employed officers in Florida. Through the program, more than $58 million has been distributed, an August press release said.

"I encourage NYPD officers to look into that," Chitwood said. "You're going to get support here, and you're going to have a tremendous quality of life."

Chitwood, a transplant himself – who previously worked for departments in Philadephia and Shawnee, Oklahoma – also said to doctors, nurses and teachers, why not take a look at us?