Expand / Collapse search

Volusia Sheriff's Office buys billboard in New York's Times Square: Move to Florida, work here

By
Updated  November 14, 2025 12:14pm EST
Florida News
FOX 35 Orlando
Volusia Sheriff advertising in New York's Times Square

Volusia Sheriff advertising in New York's Times Square

The Volusia Sheriff's Office has purchased advertising in New York's Times Square — encouraging police officers and deputies to move to Florida. "Dear NYPD, Sunny Florida is Waiting" and "Serve A Community That Appreciates YOU" reads the digital billboard. Sheriff Chitwood promised to advertise in New York following the election of Zohran Mamdani to mayor.

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - Volusia Sheriff Mike Chitwood has a bold message for New York police officers: Move to Florida.

And he isn't being shy about it

The Volusia County Sheriff's Foundation, a nonprofit organization that supports recruiting and funding efforts alongside the Volusia County Sheriff's Office, has purchased billboards in the heart of New York City – Times Square, encouraging New York Police Department officers to move to Florida.

"Dear NYPD, Sunny Florida is waiting," reads one ad, followed by a QR code that directs to VSO's career page. 

"Serve a community that appreciates you," read another.

80 times a day through January 2026

The Volusia Sheriff's Office posted a photo of the billboard on its Facebook page and said it would be shown 80 times a day through January 31, 2026, which, based on our math, would be more than 6,000 times over the span of nearly 80 days.

"Wherever you’re coming from, if you’re a great cop then Sunny Florida is a fantastic place to start your next chapter," read the post.

VSO said the money used to buy the ads was paid for by the foundation, not tax dollars.

Volusia Sheriff: Move to Florida

Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood has been critical of New York's November mayoral election, where voters elected Zohran Mamdani. Mamdani is a self-described democratic socialist.

Florida Sheriff Chitwood to NY cops: Come work in Florida

Florida Sheriff Chitwood to NY cops: Come work in Florida

Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood is encouraging New York police officers to move to Florida and highlighting some of the benefits: a signing bonus and school choice, among them. This comes after the election of mayor Zohran Mamdani in New York.

Sheriff Chitwood has touted the Florida Law Enforcement Recruitment Bonus Payment Program – launched in 2022 – that gives a one-time $5,000 bonus—after taxes—to newly employed officers in Florida. Through the program, more than $58 million has been distributed, an August press release said. 

"I encourage NYPD officers to look into that," Chitwood said. "You're going to get support here, and you're going to have a tremendous quality of life." 

Chitwood, a transplant himself – who previously worked for departments in Philadephia and Shawnee, Oklahoma – also said to doctors, nurses and teachers, why not take a look at us? 

The Source: Volusia Sheriff Mike Chitwood has posted his thoughts on the New York election on his personal Facebook page, as well as in interviews with FOX 35. VSO shared a photo of the billboard on its Facebook page on Thursday night. Sheriff Chitwood talked with FOX 35 Thursday night via Zoom about the new billboards.

Florida NewsVolusia County NewsNew YorkPoliticsInstastories