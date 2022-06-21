Sheriff: Suspect wanted in deadly shooting outside DeBary IHOP arrested

UPDATE: Volusia Sheriff's Office confirmed that Sammy McKnight was arrested on Tuesday evening.

Volusia Narcotics team with help of Daytona PD arrested him on Jean Street in Daytona Beach.

Original story:

The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office is now offering a $5,000 reward in a fatal shooting near the Debary IHOP.

The incident happened Friday. Sheriff Mike Chitwood said the victim, 36-year-old James Shirley and the suspect Sammy McKnight Jr. were seen hanging out at the gas station next to the restaurant.

"They’re caught on video drinking sodas smoking cigarettes," he said.

Sheriff Chitwood said a fight broke out between the two and the suspect shot Shirley several times who then ran to the restaurant where he collapsed and died.

"Video then shows McNight pick up the deceased backpack and then jump into the victims car and takes off," he said.

They are now offering a reward for anyone with information about McKnight’s whereabouts. Deputies say he was last seen in the Daytona Beach area riding a bicycle in midtown.

"All you need to do is call us and say he’s in 123 Main Street right now and we’ll go put the cuffs on him… easiest $5,000 you could ever make. We gotta get him off the street before he kills someone else," said Sheriff Chitwood.