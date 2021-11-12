Volusia Sheriff Mike Chitwood has choice words about juvenile justice system

Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood says a teenager who is accused of shooting a man on Thursday is no angel but rather a "cherub."

"In February," Chitwood said, "this little cherub was arrested for posting an Instagram video where him and his friends had all kinds of guns and were threatening to shoot classmates they didn't like."

For that, the sheriff says he got a slap on the wrist, just writing a 250-word essay as a consequence.

"I'd like to know what idiot in Tallahassee has decided that if you're a gun-toter and want to shoot people, it's okay to write an essay as punishment," he said.

Deputies say even before Thursday's shooting, the teen's prior charges included battery, criminal mischief, unlawful possession of a firearm by a juvenile, operating a vehicle without a license, and probation violation. Chitwood is calling for changes to the system.

"When are they gonna wake up? When?" he asked. "Tallahassee, you're a bunch of ostriches when it comes to DJJ. Stick your head in the sand and keep telling us the problem doesn't exist. In the meantime, we keep locking up these kids."

Daytona Beach pastor Wendell Webster says he's standing by the sheriff.

"He has done a wonderful job getting our numbers to where we think they need to be, we want to applaud him for his efforts in that regard."

Webster does believe, however, that teens who are first-time offenders and don't commit serious crimes should get some leeway.

"We are looking every first-time misdemeanor offense committed by a juvenile to be given a civil citation which keeps them out of the juvenile justice system."

FOX 35 News reached out to the Florida Department of Juvenile Justice for a response but hadn’t heard back as of the close of business on Friday.

