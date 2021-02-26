Volusia parents upset after district announces no proms

The Volusia County School District's decision to cancel all proms this year did not sit well with many Volusia County parents.

"Seabreeze, Spruce Creek, Deland high school they’re all speaking out," said mom Buffy Smith.

Smith’s son Micah is graduating this year. She feels memories are being taken from him.

"They’re not getting any of those experiences and you always want the same for your child or even better that’s just a parent’s heart," she said.

School board member Carl Persis said the decision was made based on a recommendation from the health department.

"Their recommendation was there’s no such thing as having a prom or a dance that could be safely socially distanced," he said.

Advertisement

He said he doesn’t anticipate the decision will be reversed; however, they are asking seniors to come up with alternatives.

"I think the best thing for students to do now is meet and think about what’s another event that you all would want to do," he said.

Seniors are being asked to submit their ideas to their schools so it can then be reviewed by the district.

Meantime, a Facebook group created to protest the district decision quickly gained more than 170 members in a few days.

Tune in to FOX 35 Orlando for the latest headlines.