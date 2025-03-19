Volusia officials warn of dangerous rip currents amid spring break

The Brief Volusia County beach officials are warning visitors to stay out of the water due to dangerous rip currents. Despite sunny weather, shifting waves and strong winds are creating hazardous conditions. Lifeguards urge swimmers to stay near towers and follow safety guidelines.



Volusia County beach officials are warning visitors to stay out of the water due to dangerous rip currents.

What we know:

Beach officials in Volusia County are warning visitors to stay out of the water due to dangerous rip currents. Despite clear skies and sunny weather, experts say strong winds and shifting waves are increasing the risk. The National Weather Service explains that onshore winds push waves toward the coastline, creating conditions where rip currents can form.

What we don't know:

While officials have issued warnings, it's unclear how many rescues have been needed so far or if any severe incidents have occurred. Officials remain on high alert, but the exact number of people ignoring safety recommendations is unknown.

The backstory:

Spring break is one of the busiest times for Florida beaches, with thousands of visitors flocking to the coast. Historically, rip currents have posed a significant danger, leading to rescues and even fatalities. This year, beach safety teams are emphasizing preventive measures to keep incidents to a minimum.

Big picture view:

While beachgoers may be drawn in by the inviting weather, officials stress that conditions in the water can be deceptive. Lifeguards are ramping up patrols and using public announcements and whistles to warn swimmers. The key message: check the Volusia Beaches app, swim near lifeguard towers, and avoid unnecessary risks.

What they're saying:

"The weather being nice doesn't mean that the water is not going to be a hazard", said Volusia Beach Safety Captain Stephen Canfield.

Since spring break kicked off, it's been relatively smooth sailing for Volusia Beach Safety.

"We didn’t have any real terrible things happen that could happen," Canfield said.

Though, with the higher risk for these currents, they’ll have to continue to be on point.

"A lot of preventative measures. We used a lot of the PA, we used a lot of whistling," he added.

"When the winds are onshore, that tends to push wave activity closer to the coastline and allows those waves to crest a little differently, and that is ultimately what dictates where rip currents form," explained Will Ulrich, Warning Coordination Meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Melbourne.

Safety Reminder:

Officials urge swimmers to stay in designated areas and, if caught in a rip current, to swim parallel to shore until free from the current’s pull.

