Volusia elementary school teacher arrested after alleged bomb threat statement, officials say

The Brief A Volusia County teacher was arrested after allegedly making a bomb threat statement. Authorities said there was no direct danger to students at Blue Lake Elementary. The school district and law enforcement are conducting separate investigations.



What we know:

A Volusia County teacher was arrested Friday and charged with making false reports of planting a bomb.

Law enforcement responded to Blue Lake Elementary School around 2:40 p.m. after a staff member allegedly made a concerning statement directed at someone who was not on campus. The teacher, whose name has not been released, was taken into custody. Officials confirmed there was no direct threat to students.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not disclosed the exact nature of the statement, the identity of the teacher, or the circumstances that led to the comment. It is also unclear how long the teacher has worked at the school or whether they had prior disciplinary history.

What they're saying:

Volusia County Schools issued a statement after the arrest.

"Safety and security are our top priorities at VCS, and we take all possible safety concerns extremely seriously," the district said. "We thank the DeLand Police Department and the Volusia Sheriff’s Office for their support in investigating this matter."

What's next:

FOX 35 News has requested additional information. The school district’s Professional Standards Office is also conducting its own investigation.

