Florida man convicted on charges related to organized dog fighting ring

A Florida man has been convicted on charges related to an organized dog fighting ring, following a five-day trial.

A jury found Noble Geathers guilty of 12 counts of principal to felony cruelty to animals, nine counts of principal to animal fighting, and one count of animal fighting property promoting.

In February, Daytona Beach police officers were assisted by Volusia County Animal Services in the seizing of 42 dogs from a vacant lot and an adjoining residence on Reva Street. Investigators said that the dogs were being bred and then used in an organized dog fighting ring. The dogs were either chained or caged and had multiple wounds that were in different stages of healing, deputies said.

"This defendant has been a scourge in our community for too long. It is time to send him away for good," State Attorney R.J. Larizza said of the case.

The case was investigated by the Daytona Beach Police Department and Volusia County Animal Services.

Sentencing is scheduled for May 19, at 8:30 a.m.