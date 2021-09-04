Sheriff: Volusia deputy assaulted girlfriend, threatened to kill her

article

A Volusia deputy has been arrested on domestic violence charges after an assault on his girlfriend, a fellow sheriff’s deputy.

Deputy Austin Rosa, 24, is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, false imprisonment and battery.

According to the victim, she and Rosa were driving home from a bar "after he had a large amount of alcohol, and he sped up and ran a red light at high speed."

She reportedly demanded to be let out and Rosa complied. As she walked down the road, the sheriff's office says Rosa grabbed her, yelled at her and violently pulled her back toward the vehicle.

Rosa then reportedly pushed the victim down and threatened to kill her.

"She said he also threatened to shoot and kill any law enforcement officers who responded if she called for help."

The victim rode home with Rosa and reported the incident the next time she reported for duty.

Rosa was taken into custody.

Sheriff Mike Chitwood commended the victim for coming forward and said that Rosa’s violent, threatening behavior would not be tolerated.

"No one should have to endure that kind of abuse, especially at the hands of someone who’s sworn to protect others. It’s a black mark for all of us who wear the same badge, but I’m proud of the quick work our deputies did to put this deputy behind bars just like anyone else."

Rosa was taken to the Volusia County Branch Jail with no bond. He was temporarily placed on paid administrative leave pending an internal investigation. Rosa was hired as a deputy in July 2020.