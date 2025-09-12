Volusia deputies searching for man wanted in Deltona armed robbery: 'Considered dangerous'
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - The Volusia Sheriff's Office is searching for a 21-year-old man wanted for a Thursday robbery in Deltona who they say is armed and should be considered dangerous.
Where is Trevon L. Brown?
What we know:
The VSO says an armed robbery took place around 6 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 11, at 1290 East Normandy Blvd., Deltona.
Deputies say 21-year-old Trevon L. Brown entered Deltona Day Spa and Massage and requested a massage. Upon completion of services, Brown allegedly pulled a handgun and demanded money from the employee, as well as a separate transaction completed electronically.
CLICK TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX LOCAL APP
Brown then fled in a white 2014 Chevrolet Impala sedan bearing Georgia handicap tag YWW222, officials say.
(Credit: Volusia Sheriff's Office)
What you can do:
Anyone with information on Brown's location is asked to contact VSO Detective Daniel Smith at djsmith@volusiasheriff.gov or 911.
SIGN-UP FOR FOX 35'S BREAKING NEWS, DAILY NEWS NEWSLETTERS
If residents encounter Brown, officials say he should not be approached, as he is armed and should be considered dangerous.
The Source: This story was written based on information shared by the Volusia Sheriff's Office (VSO).