Volusia deputies searching for man wanted in Deltona armed robbery: 'Considered dangerous'

The Volusia Sheriff's Office is searching for a 21-year-old man wanted for a Thursday robbery in Deltona who they say is armed and should be considered dangerous.

Where is Trevon L. Brown?

What we know:

The VSO says an armed robbery took place around 6 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 11, at 1290 East Normandy Blvd., Deltona.

Deputies say 21-year-old Trevon L. Brown entered Deltona Day Spa and Massage and requested a massage. Upon completion of services, Brown allegedly pulled a handgun and demanded money from the employee, as well as a separate transaction completed electronically.

Brown then fled in a white 2014 Chevrolet Impala sedan bearing Georgia handicap tag YWW222, officials say.

(Credit: Volusia Sheriff's Office)

What you can do:

Anyone with information on Brown's location is asked to contact VSO Detective Daniel Smith at djsmith@volusiasheriff.gov or 911.

If residents encounter Brown, officials say he should not be approached, as he is armed and should be considered dangerous.