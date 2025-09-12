Expand / Collapse search

Volusia deputies searching for man wanted in Deltona armed robbery: 'Considered dangerous'

Published  September 12, 2025 6:39am EDT
Crime and Public Safety
Search for suspect in Deltona armed robbery

The Volusia Sheriff's Office (VSO) is searching for 21-year-old Trevon L. Brown, who is accused of armed robbery of a Deltona business. Officials say Brown should be considered armed and dangerous.

The Brief

    • An armed robbery took place on Thursday evening at Deltona Day Spa and Massage.
    • Deputies are searching for the suspect, 21-year-old Trevon L. Brown.
    • Officials say that Brown is armed and should be considered dangerous.

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - The Volusia Sheriff's Office is searching for a 21-year-old man wanted for a Thursday robbery in Deltona who they say is armed and should be considered dangerous. 

Where is Trevon L. Brown?

What we know:

The VSO says an armed robbery took place around 6 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 11, at 1290 East Normandy Blvd., Deltona.

Deputies say 21-year-old Trevon L. Brown entered Deltona Day Spa and Massage and requested a massage. Upon completion of services, Brown allegedly pulled a handgun and demanded money from the employee, as well as a separate transaction completed electronically.

Brown then fled in a white 2014 Chevrolet Impala sedan bearing Georgia handicap tag YWW222, officials say.

(Credit: Volusia Sheriff's Office)

What you can do:

Anyone with information on Brown's location is asked to contact VSO Detective Daniel Smith at djsmith@volusiasheriff.gov or 911. 

If residents encounter Brown, officials say he should not be approached, as he is armed and should be considered dangerous.

The Source: This story was written based on information shared by the Volusia Sheriff's Office (VSO). 

